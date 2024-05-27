S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to See Upward Pressures

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

You can see that the candlestick, of course, is going to end up being almost nothing, and that makes sense, considering it was Memorial Day in the United States, and therefore liquidity would have been a real issue. The actual underlying index itself was closed, but futures traded, CFDs traded, et cetera.

So, with that being the case, I think you have to look at this as a market that continues to hang around the 5300 level, which is a large round number that a lot of people had a lot of options placed at just a few sessions ago. With that, we had recently broken out and it looked like we are trying to do everything we can to go higher, and short-term pullbacks should be buying opportunities. If we do drop from here, the 50-day EMA sits right around the 5200 level.

So, I think it all ties together quite nicely for technical analysis saying that there is support there. After that, we have massive support at the 5,000 level but we have been in an uptrend for quite some time and there’s no reason to think that changes anytime soon. In fact, it’s very likely that we could go look into the 5500 level before too long as momentum could pick back up. We are through earnings season, so now it’ll be left to traders to come up with their unknown narratives, which of course is always the same. It’s always the Federal Reserve will cut, the US economy stronger than they said it was going to be, inflation’s high, but people continue to spend, all of those things culminating in having Wall Street continue to drive the index higher.

