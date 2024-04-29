News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to See Support

April 29, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 is basically just sitting around during the early hours on Monday as we are hanging out just above the 5100 level. A short term pullback at this point in time could very well go looking to the 50 day EMA, but also, it could open up the possibility of value hunting and turnaround to show more proclivity to the upside.

Underneath we have the 5000 level, which I think is a bit of a floor in the market. Keep in mind that we are in the midst of earnings season, so that obviously will have a certain amount of influence on this market as well. But at the end of the day, we are still very much in an uptrend. Ultimately, I don’t have any interest in shorting the US stock indices right now, and that includes the S&P 500.

If we were to break down below the 4900 level, then we could open up the possibility of a move down to the 200 day EMA. But that being said, I don’t think that will happen anytime soon. I would expect a certain amount of volatility, but we are still very much in an uptrend, and I think we could find ourselves looking toward the 5300 level before it is all said and done, as we previously had pulled back from there.

If we can break 5300, then obviously that’s a very bullish sign. But in the short term, I think it remains a short term buy on the dip, etc. type of trading in this market.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.