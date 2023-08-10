S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to See Support

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 11.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has rallied slightly during the trading session on Thursday, as it looks like the 50-Day EMA underneath is going to continue to offer certain amount of support, as the markets are trying to determine whether or not we are going to continue to go higher. If we were to break above the highs of last week, then we could send this market much higher, perhaps reaching the 4600 level.

All things being equal, I do think that we get a move much higher, perhaps reaching the recent highs, but that being said it’s likely that we continue to see a lot of erratic behavior as we continue to get plenty of crosswinds when we continue to see a lot of mixed pictures. All things being equal, this is a market that I think is likely to see overall upward momentum, but it may take some type of fundamental news to turn things around.

If we were to turn around and break down below the 50-Day EMA and the uptrend line, then we could see the market drop down to the 200-Day EMA, which is several hundred points underneath. At this juncture, I think the market is going to continue to be positive over the longer-term, but during earnings season you always get a lot of noisy behavior. Furthermore, there are a lot of questions about inflation and the Federal Reserve, so that ultimately causes some issues as well.

Most dips will be thought of as potential buying opportunities, but I also think that the markets are more or less going to warrant using very little leverage, and of course smaller positions as you ride out the potential swings in value. The S&P 500 is driven by just a handful of stocks for the most part, so keep that in mind, as you pay special attention to Apple, Tesla, and the like. Remember, as it is not an equal weighted stock index, the S&P 500 is designed to go higher over the longer-term. This is why shorting the index is something that you have to be very cautious with, and you tend to do in very short bursts more than anything else.

