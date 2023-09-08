S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to See Noise

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 11.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 faced a challenging session in futures trading, and it’s evident that a wave of “risk avoidance behavior” is washing over the market. Presently, there’s a possibility that it could dip to around 4400 or even lower. The market’s foundations are trembling, and there’s a looming threat of breaching what’s referred to as a “double bottom.” Should this occur, it could have dire consequences, potentially pushing the market even further downward.

All eyes are on the 50-Day EMA, and the 4500 level has proven to be a formidable obstacle. A breakdown beneath the double bottom could send the market on a downward trajectory towards the 200-Day EMA, an event of considerable significance to many market participants. Slipping below this threshold could result in a substantial downturn, perhaps even descending to around the 4000 mark.

Market participants are returning from their summer hiatus, which translates to increased trading activity. However, whether this uptick in activity is a positive or negative development remains uncertain. As it stands, the market’s outlook isn’t particularly optimistic. Over the long haul, the market will need to chart its course, and despite recent turbulence, we have yet to enter a pronounced downturn.

Here’s the deal: it’s prudent to adopt a wait-and-see approach to gauge whether the double bottom gives way or if a support system beneath prevents the market from spiraling further. The next few days, or possibly even weeks, could hold immense significance. With this in mind, exercising caution during this period is paramount, as navigating the market is bound to be challenging.

In summary, the S&P 500 encountered a rough patch in futures trading, characterized by an influx of risk-taking behavior. The prospect of a decline to around 4400 or lower looms large. The market’s stability is shaky, and a breach of the double bottom could exacerbate matters. Keep a vigilant eye on the 50-Day EMA and the formidable 4500 level. The 200-Day EMA holds substantial significance. As market participants return from their summer break, the market’s direction remains uncertain. We must remain patient and watchful to discern whether the double bottom remains intact or if support emerges to safeguard the market from further declines. The coming days and weeks are laden with importance, and caution should be the guiding principle in these unpredictable times.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.