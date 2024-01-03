S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to See Downside Pressure

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 04-01-2024

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 fell a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as it looks like we are going to pull back toward the 4700 level. 4700 is a level that was support right before New Year’s, so it’ll be interesting to see if it holds again. If it does, it allows the market to simply consolidate in the short term and build up a case for going sideways before rallying again. If it does not, then you have a situation where the market could very well drop down to the 50 day EMA, presently sitting right around the 4,590 level. Underneath there, then you have the 4,500 level, which I think is an excellent buying opportunity, assuming that we even get anywhere near there.

Keep in mind that the Federal Reserve moved the dots on its dot plot and people now believe that they are going to cut rates at least three times this year. And of course, lower rates typically means people are willing to step out on the risk spectrum and start buying stocks again. It’s also important to keep in mind that the S&P 500 is driven by about seven to 10 stocks. So, with that being the case, you need to look at all the usual suspects such as Tesla, Microsoft, Nvidia, etc.

As long as the so-called Magnificent 7 are performing, the S&P 500 will as well. Keep in mind that most of the companies in the S&P 500 underperformed last year, so that’s a lot of what’s going on here. It’s passive money chasing all of the same companies. With this, I look at dips as buying opportunities as the index is not constructed to fall for a significant amount of time as it isn’t equal weighted. With that being said, the market is going to continue to see a lot of noise based upon a lot of the passive inflows that we see in the market via ETF markets, etc.

