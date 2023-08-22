S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to See a Lot of Upward Recovery

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 23.08.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

During Tuesday’s trading session, the S&P 500 displayed a modest rally, managing to surpass the upper level of the hammer pattern observed during the Friday session. The current endeavor seems focused on consolidating gains and pushing towards the 50-Day EMA. A successful breach of the 50-Day EMA could lead to the 4500 level, followed by the 4600 level as plausible targets.

However, a reversal in direction that results in a decline below the hammer pattern may cause the market to drop towards the 200-Day EMA, closer to the 4250 level. Under the present circumstances, the market appears to be searching for stability. Yet, it’s crucial to recognize that the upcoming speech by the Federal Reserve’s Chairman at the Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled for Friday, holds the potential to significantly shape market expectations regarding the central bank’s future actions.

In light of these factors, this remains a market characterized by pronounced volatility. The upcoming week could very well be marked by choppy price movements. Many traders will be attempting to anticipate Jerome Powell’s remarks, and the ongoing presence of market narratives adds further complexity. Given this backdrop, the notion of considering potential buying opportunities has its merits. However, it’s essential to exercise caution when sizing positions, given the impending cacophony of noise leading up to the event. Conviction in any direction is likely to be limited during this period.

In the event of a reversal and a decline below the lower boundary of the Friday session’s hammer pattern, this could trigger a wave of selling. The market might then seek a “reset” phase, attempting to regain upward momentum. Should this attempt fail and the market plunges below this level, it could prompt a more rapid and substantial decline, leading to potential market disarray.

To sum up, the S&P 500’s recent activities have unfolded with a measured upward push following the hammer pattern. The next steps for the market hinge on successfully navigating the 50-Day EMA, all while keeping a watchful eye on Powell’s impending speech. This week’s landscape is poised to be riddled with fluctuations, and traders must carefully gauge their actions. Amidst the ongoing uncertainty, market participants should be prepared for both ups and downs and adjust their strategies accordingly.

