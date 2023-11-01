S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Recover Into the Federal Reserve Meeting

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 02.11.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has initially fallen during the trading session on Wednesday but turned around to show signs of life again. By doing so, the market looks as if it is ready to rally into the Federal Reserve meeting, but keep in mind that the announcement and the subsequent press conference will have a lot to do with where we end up next. Ultimately, it looks as if Wall Street is fairly convinced that the Federal Reserve won’t be willing to raise rates again, and there is literally a 0% chance in the Fed Funds Futures markets that they will do so during the day on Wednesday. However, it will be the statement in the press conference that really starts to move the market, which can be interpreted pretty much any way you want if you put your mind to it. In other words, the market is likely to see a lot of volatility.

Underneath, the 4100 level looms large as potential support, but quite frankly I think that any short-term rally is probably going to be sold into. Do not get me wrong, the Federal Reserve statement will be read as somehow positive for the stock market given enough time, because that’s what Wall Street does, it sells stocks to retail investors. That being said, the 200-Day EMA should cause a significant amount of resistance, and if we get anywhere near there, I would be looking for signs of exhaustion to start selling again.

On the other hand, if we do break down below the recent swing low, that would be a horrible sign for the stock market, suggesting that there is nothing out there anymore to pin the narrative on, and that we have much further to go. I do think that ultimately, we will probably continue to go lower, but the short-term relief rally certainly makes a bit of sense as we were at the bottom of the overall channel to begin with. With this, I’m looking for signs of exhaustion that I can start selling but I will probably stand out of the way in the short term as volatility is going to continue to be very high.

