S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Look for Buyers

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has been hanging around the 50-Day EMA, as it looks like we are also testing the bottom of an overall channel. All things being equal, we should pay close attention to the fact that we have seen a massive candlestick from the Tuesday session that slammed into the 50-Day EMA, and if we turn around and break above the 4500 level, then it’s possible that the market could go much higher.

That being said, if we continue to fall from here, the 4400 level, and then by extension the 4300 level, an area that will become much more important. It’ll be interesting to see how this comes out of this point, as the market will obviously have a lot of noise to deal with. The Federal Reserve speakers out there continue to see a lot of need to speak about how inflation hasn’t been beaten, so that of course is something that Wall Street doesn’t like. After all, the traders on Wall Street are more worried about cheap money than they are anything else.

All things being equal, I think that this market will eventually find buyers underneath, and therefore I think you will be better served waiting for some type of recovery bounce or at least several days of stabilization. After all, the market is also dealing with the fact that it is the vacation season, meaning that most of the big traders out there are not even at their desks, rather they are more or less hanging out in the Hamptons.

I don’t have any interest in shorting this market, despite the fact that I do think that it goes further to the downside. Quite frankly, if you are negative on the S&P 500, the easiest way to deal with it is to buy the US dollar. The market continues to be sensitive to a stronger US dollar, and of course the idea of higher rates. In general, I think we do go lower here, but whether or not we fall apart drastically is a completely different question to ask altogether. At this point, I’m more or less ambivalent about this market and waiting for a signal to start buying again.

