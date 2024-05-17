S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Look Elevated

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

We are taking a look at the S&P 500 for Friday and it looks pretty quiet as we hang around the 5300 level. What’s interesting is there are a ton of options positions placed at the 5300 level. And the 5300 level, of course, is a large round figure.

Friday is options expiration, so I expect a lot of noise late in the day. We’ll see if they choose to push it higher or lower. But in the meantime, it certainly looks as if the market is going to continue to see plenty of value hunting. If we pull back from here, the 5200 level is an area that I think a lot of people would be interested in.

The 50 day EMA sits right around the 5,150 level, and then the 5,000 level. So, either way, I have no interest in shorting this market, but I recognize that this is a market that is in a bullish trend, and there’s no reason to try and to fight that. Whether or not you buy here or you wait for a pullback is a completely different story, but the one thing that I think you do know, as you can’t short the market anytime soon. That’s not even a realistic opportunity until we break down the latest swing low, which would have the 200 day EMA targeted, if not lower. In general, I think this is a market that I think will have to basically be thought of as a one-way trade, even though we are a bit stretched.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

