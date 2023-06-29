SP 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Grind Sideways

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 30.06.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has had a somewhat sideways to slightly negative trading session on Thursday, as we continue to bounce around in a bullish flag. That being said, it does look like there are buyers underneath but we also have entered the blackout period for corporate buybacks, so that does take a certain amount of transaction flow out of the market. Regardless, I’m not interested in selling quite yet, because quite frankly there’s nothing on this chart that tells me we are falling apart. It’s not that the economy backs up the S&P 500, it’s that the S&P 500 ignores the economy.

The 4500 level above could be a significant resistance barrier, and if we can break above there it would obviously be very bullish. However, this market continues to be very lackluster at the moment, and I think we are simply waiting for the next catalyst. In my 15 years as an analyst, the confusion that I see with the market is rather significant, and therefore I think you need to look at this through the prism of buying on the dips, just simply because traders are trained to do that.

However, if we were to break down below the 4300 level, that could be very negative, as the 50-Day EMA resides in that area, and it obviously is a technical indicator that a lot of people will pay close attention to. Ultimately, I don’t have any interest in shorting but I don’t necessarily have any interest in going long at the moment. Keep in mind that Friday is the last day of the month of June trading, so there is the possibility we get a little bit of a “end of month markup” effect.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.