S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Consolidate at Top of Channel

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 13.11.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as we continue to hang around the 50-Day EMA. Ultimately, this is a market that is at the top of an overall descending channel, and therefore if we can break above the 4400 level, then it’s possible that the market could continue to go higher. If it does, then it opens up a move to the 4550 level.

If the market would turn around and break down below the 50-Day EMA, it opens up a move down to the 200-Day EMA underneath there. That would be near the 38.2% Fibonacci level, which previously has been important. The market got up here rather quickly, therefore it does make a certain amount of sense that we might have a pullback. The 200-Day EMA will obviously attract a lot of attention.

Keep in mind that we are in the midst of Q3 earnings, and that makes a huge difference as well, as it has a lot of influence on the day-to-day moves, as the S&P 500 will be looking to see where the economy is going. If we break down below the 200-Day EMA, then the market goes down to the 4200 level, perhaps even down to the bottom of the overall descending channel.

I expect more volatility going forward, but I also understand that this is a market that is going to be waiting to see what happens on the geopolitical aspect, and then of course the bond markets which of course can work against stocks when the interest rates start to spike. In general, this is a market that I think continues to try to determine whether or not it can break out, and if it cannot, we probably have a significant pullback.

Keep in mind that there are only about 7 stocks that move most of what happens with the S&P 500, and therefore you need to pay attention to just a handful of stocks more than anything else. After all, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of questions asked of the major companies, and whether or not they can continue to pull the rest of the S&P 500 higher.

