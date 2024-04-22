S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Attempt a Recovery

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

The S&P 500 has rallied pretty significantly right off the bat overnight as it looks like we are trying to recover the 5000 level and perhaps even go higher. This does make a certain amount of sense, considering that we are oversold. And of course, the fact that we have very little in the way of economic announcements in the next day or two to really get the market moving. Yes, we are in the midst of the earnings season in the United States but the reality is people just aren’t paying attention to earnings for the most part. What they’re focusing on is whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to offer more liquidity.

And of course, whether or not the conflict in the Middle East becomes more aggressive. At this point, it looks very much to me like a market that is trying to bounce. And I think that does make a lot of sense, considering that we’ve had a fairly significant pullback of 6.76% at the bottom. So, it is going to attract a certain amount of people in a trend following.

With that being said, I like the S&P 500, but I also recognize that we have a lot of noise between here and the 5100 level above, which I think could be your short term target. I wouldn’t have a huge position though, as we are more likely than not to see a lot of noise going forward. This is a market that is in an uptrend, but at this point in time, this is a scenario that makes it a difficult environment.

