S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to See Support

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The Thursday session was slightly negative in the early hours, but it appears that we still have quite a bit of support and therefore we are already trying to turn things around. If that’s the case, then I do think that we could probably go looking to the 5300 level as the market has a lot of noise near that area due to the fact that the options market of course pays attention to it and of course we also have the large round psychological part of the equation as well that could come into the picture. If we break above 5350 then I think we go higher than that, perhaps reaching towards the 5500 level.

The 50 day EMA is near 5,180. And therefore, I think we have a situation where even if we do fall from here, the market then opens up the possibility of finding value. With this, I think the market is one that you are looking to buy on dips. But I do recognize that Friday could be a little bit of a violent day due to the fact that we get the core PCE numbers coming out, which of course is the Federal Reserve’s favorite metric of interest and inflation. So, with that, we will possibly see a little bit of noise, but we are in an uptrend. So therefore, I think it makes a lot of sense. We just continue to go higher over the long-term.

