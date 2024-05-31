S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Look Supported

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 initially pulled back a bit during the course of the early hours on Friday only to turn around and show signs of life. By doing so it suggests that we are going to continue to see a lot of upward momentum and that the upward trend should continue. Ultimately, I do think that we go look into the 5300 level but keep in mind that we have the PCE numbers coming out. And that could have a major influence on the short-term action. Longer term, the trend has remained very much intact. The 50 day EMA sits at 5,184 and is rising. I do think that should need quite a bit of technical support.

If we do rally the 5,300 level could cause some noise, but really at this point in time, I think it’s more or less a magnet for price than anything else. Either way, I don’t have any interest in shorting this market. I think it’s not until you break down below the 5,000 level that you can even begin to think about shorting. And even then, there’s probably better ways to play a negative attitude in the markets. For example, I might start buying the US dollar instead of shorting an index that is not equal weighted.

So, it’s not even designed to fall, but designed to rise over the longer term. Otherwise, the top six stocks that everybody owns wouldn’t have roughly 30% of the effect on the index. So, at this point, it looks like we are just looking for a little bit of support underneath and we will continue to go higher.

