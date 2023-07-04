S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Barely Moves in Limited Electronic Trading

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 05.07.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 displayed limited movement during Tuesday’s trading session, encountering resistance near the 4500 level. This lack of significant activity can be attributed to the Independence Day holiday, which reduced electronic trading in futures markets. Market participants are exercising caution and refraining from major moves, considering the holiday and the tendency for most Americans, including trading firms, to take Tuesday off.

Traders closely monitor the potential for a breakout above the 4500 level, which would serve as a highly bullish signal. Such a breakthrough could ignite the next leg of upward momentum in the market, potentially leading to a runaway rally. However, it is more likely that the market will experience further consolidation before any significant breakthrough occurs. During this consolidation phase, the 4400 level could provide a support zone. In the event of a deeper decline, the 4300 level, aligned with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, may offer stronger support. It is important to note that the probability of a breakdown below this level and the subsequent opportunity for shorting the market appears low in the near term.

The market has entered a “blackout period,” during which companies are restricted from buying back their own stocks. This prohibition has notably impacted the S&P 500, as several major players have engaged in stock buybacks. The market dynamics have been heavily influenced by the behavior of a few stocks, and this pattern is expected to persist as the market navigates the “AI narrative.” Traders may be on the lookout for a pullback that presents an opportunity to capitalize on value. Identifying a support candle on the daily chart later this week could serve as an attractive entry point for such traders.

To sum up, the S&P 500 exhibited limited movement during Tuesday’s trading session, facing resistance near the 4500 level. Reduced trading participation and the Independence Day holiday contributed to this subdued activity. Traders are closely monitoring the potential for a breakout above 4500, but a period of consolidation is more likely in the near term. Key support levels to consider include 4400 and 4300, with the latter aligned with the 50-Day EMA. It is crucial to account for the impact of the ongoing “blackout period,” which restricts companies from stock buybacks and influences market dynamics. By patiently waiting for a potential pullback and identifying a support candle on the daily chart, traders may find favorable entry points to capitalize on value opportunities in the S&P 500.

