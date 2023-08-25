S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Attempts to Stabilize

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 28.08.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 had a horrific day on Thursday, but it looks like we are trying to stabilize a bit on Friday as traders are waiting for Jackson Hole speech is to get done. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, and a further pullback is very possible. Whether or not that pullback is something that you should be concerned about long-term is a completely different question, but right now it looks as if market participants are trying to sort out whether or not they can start buying again. After all, there’s always a narrative for stocks to go higher on Wall Street, so right now they are probably just simply trying to sort all of that out.

If we can break above the 4500 level, that could send the stock market much higher, but that would also take either a complete ignoring of Jerome Powell, or some type of change in attitude. He has to be very cautious with his speech, because changing just one or 2 words in that speech could send people into fantasyland again, and therefore could cause major headaches for the central bank. Ironically, the Federal Reserve needs a worse economy before it can claim victory over inflation, but at the same time Wall Street is so used to the idea of “bad news being good news” that they actually work against themselves.

If we break down below the lows of the previous Friday, we could go down to the 4250 level, which is basically where the 200-Day EMA is racing toward. That is a major technical indicator that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. All things being equal, I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before buyers return, so even if this market does start to fall from here, I don’t necessarily think it’s something that you can get short of, and then of course at that point your job is to simply stand on the sidelines and wait for the market to bounce again so you can start buying. If we were to break down below 4200, that could change everything but right now we are pretty far from that level.

