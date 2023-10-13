S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Attempting to Challenge 50-Day EMA

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 16.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has found its way back from dipping lower earlier in the day, suggesting that there is more of a “buy on the dips” mentality. After all, there’s always a narrative that comes out of Wall Street that convinces traders to be buyers of stocks. Yes, interest rates remained elevated, but at the end of the day, traders are assuming that the Federal Reserve has to step in and loosen monetary policy sooner rather than later.

If that is in fact the case, that obviously would be very bullish for stocks, as the entire timeframe after the Great Financial Crisis has been about liquidity and very little beyond that. The amount of quantitative easing seems to be the biggest thing that Wall Street worries about, and as long as that’s going to be the case, and the hope, it’s likely that they will always find something in every announcement that leads them to believe that the market should go higher.

Whether or not that jibes well with the actual economy or not is a completely different question altogether, but I do think that you have a situation where there’s almost no scenario where the stock market falls for a significant amount of time. If we do break down from here, then we could be looking at the 200-Day EMA, and of course the 50% Fibonacci level. If we can break above the 50-Day EMA, then the market has the ability to go look into the 4600 level.

In general, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of volatility, it is very difficult to get negative of a stock market that just simply doesn’t want to fall under almost any circumstance. When the market argues with reality, the market becomes reality. In other words, if the market wants to go higher, you can either fight that, join it, or stand on the sidelines. It’s difficult to short this market, as it is not built to be negative anyway, because it is not an equal weighted marketplace, meaning just a handful of stocks drive the price action for the index.

