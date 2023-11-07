S&P 500 Price Forecast – Has Wall Street Discovered Gravity?

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 08.11.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has been very quiet during the early hours on Tuesday, as it looks like gravity might be a real thing after all. After the previous week, it does make a lot of sense that the S&P 500 pulls back, and I think that’s what we are getting ready to see. With that being the case, I think it’s probably only a matter time before we break below the 50-Day EMA, and perhaps go look into the 200-Day EMA underneath there. Clearing that allows the market to drop even further, perhaps down to the 4200 level. This market has been very overdone, and the rumors that the Federal Reserve is going to slow down its monetary policy have been ridiculous at best.

With this being the case, then we start to focus on earnings, and of course the 7 stocks that move the S&P 500. That is a little bit of a mixed bag, as both Apple and Google look a bit lackluster at the moment. In other words, I think we are at the top of the overall descending channel, and it looks like we are ready to pull back from the top again. Not much has changed, other than people pushing the narrative that Jerome Powell is going to save everyone. That narrative seems to be crumbling yet again, as larger traders build up what is known as “exit liquidity”, meaning that they need higher prices so that you will buy their stock, and they can collect profits. At the very least, this market needs to work off some of the excess froth that we have seen over the last week or so, so I suspect the most bullish case would be sideways action.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

