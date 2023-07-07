S&P 500 Price Forecast – Choppy Session on NFP Friday

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 10.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 initially pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Friday, but then turned around to show signs of life. It’s probably worth noting that the Non-Farm Payroll announcement came in at 209,000 jobs added for the previous month, and there was even a revision lower from the previous month.

All things being equal, the 4300 level underneath also features the 50-Day EMA, which of course could offer quite a bit of support. Ultimately, I think this is a market that when we do pull back, there should be buyers coming into the picture to turn things around. The 4500 level above is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and of course an area where we have not been able to break out. If we can break above there, the market then enters more of a “buy-and-hold” type of situation. Ultimately, the stock market is being moved by just a handful of stocks, and that is exactly what we are seeing on this chart.

If the market were to break down below the 4300 level, and of course the 50-Day EMA, the market could go down to the 200-Day EMA, near the 4100 level. All things being equal, I think this is a situation where we will have to find some type of support underneath to get long again. In general, this is a scenario where the markets will continue to be noisy, and I think it’s probably only a matter of time before value hunters come back in. Whether or not we can change the overall trend is a completely different question, and one I think probably isn’t going to be answered anytime soon.

Expect a lot of noise, but ultimately we will have to make a bigger decision. Until then, expect a lot of volatility and noisy behavior. This is a market that continues to see plenty of buyers on dips, and it looks like we are even trying to form a bit of an ascending triangle with the 4500 level above offering a bit of a barrier. If we were to break out above there, it opens up a 150 point move almost immediately based upon the “measured move” of the triangle.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.