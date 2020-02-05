S&P 500 posts record high on strong economic data, ebbing virus fears

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied for a third straight day on encouraging U.S. economic data and waning fears of the financial fallout from a virus out of China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 483.02 points, or 1.68%, to 29,290.65, the S&P 500 gained 37.12 points, or 1.13%, to 3,334.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.71 points, or 0.43%, to 9,508.68. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chris Reese) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

