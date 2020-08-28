S&P 500 opens at record high for fifth straight day

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at an all-time high for the fifth time this week on Friday as the prospect of super-low interest rates for a prolonged period and bets on a medical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred risk appetite.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.14 points, or 0.29%, at 3,494.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 109.02 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 28,601.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 63.94 points, or 0.55%, to 11,689.28 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.