US Markets

S&P 500 nears record on U.S.-China trade report

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 inched closer to a record high on Friday after a CNBC report that the United States and China were close to finalizing some sections of a trade agreement after a phone call between top negotiators. [nW1N26M01E]

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 inched closer to a record high on Friday after a CNBC report that the United States and China were close to finalizing some sections of a trade agreement after a phone call between top negotiators.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 188.84 points, or 0.70%, at 26,994.37, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 14.36 points, or 0.48%, at 3,024.65. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 51.52 points, or 0.63%, at 8,237.32.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular