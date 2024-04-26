S&P 500, Nasdaq Wrap Up Best Week of 2024

A rising tech sector lifted all stocks today. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished Friday with sizable gains to secure their first weekly wins this month and best since Nov. 3, with the latter also seeing its best single-session percentage pop since Feb. 22. The Dow has now logged back-to-back weekly wins, while Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), just turned in its worst weekly drop since Nov. 3.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Log Very Different Weeks

Oil prices were subdued by the latest inflation data that cast doubt on interest rate cuts in June. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 28 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $83.85 a barrel. For the week, black gold rose 2%.

Gold prices were steadily higher today, but fell for the week. June-dated gold futures rose 0.4% to settle at $2,351.90 per ounce.

