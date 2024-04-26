News & Insights

S&P 500, Nasdaq Wrap Up Best Week of 2024

April 26, 2024 — 04:27 pm EDT

A rising tech sector lifted all stocks today. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished Friday with sizable gains to secure their first weekly wins this month and best since Nov. 3, with the latter also seeing its best single-session percentage pop since Feb. 22. The Dow has now logged back-to-back weekly wins, while Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), just turned in its worst weekly drop since Nov. 3. 

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Another Fed President is in no rush to cut interest rates. (MarketWatch)
  2. U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to debate former President Trump. (Reuters)
  3. Earnings season is the perfect time for protective puts
  4. Intel stock capped the Dow's gains today.
  5. Snap stock is officially up off the mat. 

Oil, Gold Log Very Different Weeks

Oil prices were subdued by the latest inflation data that cast doubt on interest rate cuts in June. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 28 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $83.85 a barrel. For the week, black gold rose 2%.

Gold prices were steadily higher today, but fell for the week. June-dated gold futures rose 0.4% to settle at $2,351.90 per ounce.  

