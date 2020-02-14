US Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher at open after Nvidia's upbeat forecast

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Friday helped by chipmakers' shares after Nvidia issued an upbeat quarterly sales forecast, but concerns about the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 17.16 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 29,440.47.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.14 points, or 0.12%, at 3,378.08. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.94 points, or 0.17%, to 9,728.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

