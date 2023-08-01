S&P 500, Nasdaq start August lower ahead of busy earnings week

By Echo Wang

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 .SPX fell on Tuesday, the first day of a historically weak month, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data and major companies' earnings reports later this week.

"It (August) is just a very illiquid period," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer of Horizon Investments. "It might just because there's just a lack of staffing on the desk to really drive prices."

U.S. equities ended July on a strong footing, boosted by better-than-expected earnings, and hopes of a soft landing for the economy that has stayed strong in the face of tighter credit conditions while inflation has cooled.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX hit a 16-month high on Monday, and is less than 5% away from breaching its record high closing level notched on Jan. 3, 2022.

UberUBER.Ndropped 6.3% after the ride-hailing company missed second-quarter revenue expectations.

Among pharmaceutical heavyweights, PfizerPFE.N edged lower in choppy trading after the drugmaker's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations, hit by declining sales of its COVID-19 products.

U.S. second-quarter earnings are now expected to fall 5.9% from a year earlier, Refinitiv data on Tuesday showed, compared with a 7.9% decline estimated a week earlier.

U.S. manufacturing appeared to have stabilized at weaker levels in July as new orders gradually improved, while a survey showed factory employment dropped to a three-year low, suggesting that layoffs were accelerating.

Shares of megacap growth companies such as Tesla TSLA.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O, whose valuations drop when borrowing costs rise, fell as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield climbed over 4%. US/

Arista NetworksANET.N jumped 19.2% as the network gear maker forecast quarterly revenue above estimates after delivering better-than-expected results.

At 2:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 90.56 points, or 0.25%, to 35,650.09, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.42 points, or 0.16%, at 4,581.54 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 38.83 points, or 0.27%, to 14,307.19.

Norwegian Cruise LineNCLH.N sank 13.5% after it forecast third-quarter profit below estimates, citing higher costs.

JetBlue AirwaysJBLU.O tumbled 8.4% after lowering its annual profit forecast, citing a hit from the termination of its revenue-sharing deal with American Airlines AAL.O.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 2.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.80-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 60 new lows.

