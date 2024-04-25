News & Insights

Markets
SPX

S&P 500, Nasdaq Snap Three-Day Win Streak

April 25, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks finished deep in the red today, but as a small consolation prize, up off their session lows. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped their three-day win streaks, though the latter was able to bounce off the psychologically-significant 5,000 level, while the former was off by more than 200 points in the morning. Fed fatigue and a tech sector selloff weighed on Wall Street today, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since November. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Dow earnings rewind: two stocks moving in opposite directions.
  • IBM heading for its worst drop since 2021. 
  • Plus, a protective puts primer; META's mess; and a grounded airline stock. 

Summary 0425

NYSE Nasdaq 0425

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Mortgage rates are up for the fourth week in a row. (MarketWatch)
  2. French President Emmanuel Macron has a lot to say about Europe. (Reuters)
  3. Earnings season is the perfect time for protective puts
  4. META blitzed by bear notes after earnings. 
  5. Southwest Airlines stock dinged by Boeing ineffectiveness.

Earnings 0425

UVOL 0425

Commodities Push Higher as Stocks Fall

Oil prices pivoted higher, paring modest losses as domestic and global demand overrode the shaky economic data. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 76 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $83.57 a barrel. 

Gold prices gained, no surprise given metal's safe-haven status. June-dated gold futures rose 0.1% to settle at $2,342.10 per ounce.  

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.