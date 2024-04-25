S&P 500, Nasdaq Snap Three-Day Win Streak

Stocks finished deep in the red today, but as a small consolation prize, up off their session lows. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped their three-day win streaks, though the latter was able to bounce off the psychologically-significant 5,000 level, while the former was off by more than 200 points in the morning. Fed fatigue and a tech sector selloff weighed on Wall Street today, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since November.

Commodities Push Higher as Stocks Fall

Oil prices pivoted higher, paring modest losses as domestic and global demand overrode the shaky economic data. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 76 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $83.57 a barrel.

Gold prices gained, no surprise given metal's safe-haven status. June-dated gold futures rose 0.1% to settle at $2,342.10 per ounce.

