S&P 500, Nasdaq Snap 3-Day Losing Streak

Some of Wall Street snapped its three-day losing streak, with the Nasdaq adding 128 points as investors circled back to tech stocks. Meanwhile, the Dow ticked off its fourth consecutive loss and the S&P 500 turned in a modest gain, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his stance that more interest rate hikes will be needed to curb inflation. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) turned in its third-straight loss.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Economic data and earnings on tap before June's close.

before June's close. Analysts shared thoughts on these 3 stocks .

. Plus, restaurant operator's earnings; behind Root stock's surge; and Bed Bath & Beyond's asset sale.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Prices Hit Multi-Month Low on Hawkish Activity

Crude futures fell Thursday, as U.S. inventories fell more than expected last week, per data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The now most active, August-dated crude, shed $3.02, or 4.2%, to close at $69.51 per barrel on the day.

Gold prices slid to level not seen since mid-March amid a wave of Hawkish central bank moves, especially an unexpected 50-basis-point hike form the Bank of England (BoE) August-dated gold lost $20, or 1.1%, to close at $1,925 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.