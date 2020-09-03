S&P 500, Nasdaq slip from record levels as tech-rally cools

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes eased from their highs at the open on Thursday as a rally in tech-focused stocks lost steam and latest data showed elevated levels of jobless claims.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.10 points, or 0.45%, at 3,564.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 194.55 points, or 1.61%, to 11,861.90 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.80 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 29,090.70.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

