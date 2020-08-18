S&P 500, Nasdaq Score Record Closes

It was a mixed bag of results on Wall Street today. The Dow registered its second consecutive loss, as both Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) took a post-earnings hit. However, the S&P 500 finally scored a record close on Tuesday, after coming within a chip-shot of the level for over a week. The Nasdaq Composite also scored a record close of its own, with outsized gains from FAANG names leading the charge. Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., a decision on the second round of coronavirus stimulus is nowhere to be seen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,778.07) dropped 66.8 points, or 0.2% for the day. Nike (NKE) finished with a 1.2% jump, pacing the 12 gainers. Visa (V) paced the 18 laggards with a 0.2% fall.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,389.78) added 7.8 points, or 0.2% for the day. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,210.84) rose 81.1 points, or 0.7% for today's session.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 21.51) lost 0.2 point, or 0.8% for the day.

The Postmaster General said he would suspend some changes to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) until November to avoid impact on 2020 election mail. (CNBC) The wealth of the top 12 billionaires in the U.S. just reached a new milestone of one trillion dollars, according to the Institute for Policy Studies. (MarketWatch) Carnival Cruise stock plunged after a ransomware attack compromised guest data. Options traders were piling on Walmart stock after an earnings beat. These two cannabis stocks have affordably priced options.

Gold Conquers Historical Landmark Once Again

Oil future were flat on Tuesday, as investors waited for U.S. crude supplies data, as well as a Organization for Petroleum and Energy Countries and allies (OPEC+) panel meeting on Wednesday, which will monitor the effects of production cuts by major oil producers. As a result, September-dated crude stayed unchanged at $42.89 a barrel.

Meanwhile, gold futures extended yesterday's rally, conquering the historical $2,000 landmark again as the dollar grew weaker and government bond yields receded. Gold for December, the most-active contract, rose $14.40, or 0.7%, to settle at $2,012.10 an ounce.

