S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after inflation-led rout; Disney weighs on Dow

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded on Thursday from two days of inflation-driven selloff, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow.

A record-breaking rally in Wall Street's main indexes had come to an end earlier this week as recent inflation reports suggested that the current spike in prices will take longer to cool amid snarled global supply chains.

But Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, said investors were able to look beyond the near term as "we just have more demand than supply."

"That's likely a good thing for future growth in earnings," he said.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes rose in early trading, with consumer discretionary .SPLRCD leading the gains.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O gained 1.4% to claw back some ground lost in its 12.6% drop earlier this week, even after filings showed Chief Executive and top holder Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion of the stock over recent days. .

Other mega-cap technology and communications stocks including Google-owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Meta Platforms Inc FB.O, formerly known as Facebook, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O rose between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Walt Disney Co DIS.N dropped 8.0% to lead declines among Dow .DJI components, as it reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since the service's launch and posted downbeat profit at its theme park division. [nL4N2S14JG]

At 9:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 51.75 points, or 0.14%, at 36,028.19, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 13.79 points, or 0.30%, at 4,660.50 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 134.58 points, or 0.86%, at 15,757.29.

Amazon-backed electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O jumped 9.8%, adding to the nearly 30% gain on its blockbuster trading debut.

Tapestry Inc TPR.N rose 9.2% after the Coach handbag maker lifted its annual sales forecast, boosted by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods.

Market participants were also watching developments around the nomination of the Federal Reserve Chair, with President Joe Biden still weighing whether to keep Jerome Powell for a second term or elevate Fed Governor Lael Brainard to the post.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 51 new lows.

