S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fueled rally pauses

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fueled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.13%, at 3,081.25. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.85 points, or 0.14%, to 8,422.67 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, however, rose 11.40 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,686.20.

