S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower after Powell's comments

January 10, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as concerns about interest rate hikes persisted after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments did not provide further clarity on the monetary policy outlook.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.52 points, or 0.09%, at 3,888.57, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.93 points, or 0.26%, to 10,607.72 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was flat at the open.

