S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after soft inflation data

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday after a key inflation reading came in softer than expected, boosting recent investor optimism that the Federal Reserve could lower borrowing costs next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 55.08 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 37,349.27.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.17 points, or 0.15%, at 4,753.92, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 42.31 points, or 0.28%, to 15,006.18 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.