S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation-driven rout; Disney tumbles

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened higher on Thursday, rebounding from a two-day selloff over signs of prolonged inflation, while Walt Disney Co tumbled as subscriber growth slowed in its streaming video service.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 41.16 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 36,038.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.68 points, or 0.27%, at 4,659.39, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 129.38 points, or 0.83%, to 15,752.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

    Reuters

