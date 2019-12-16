S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record highs on China data, initial trade deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Monday, helped by upbeat data from China and a cooling of U.S.-China trade tensions, while Boeing slipping on worries over production changes to its grounded 737 jets kept Dow's gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 56.29 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 28,191.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.83 points, or 0.47%, at 3,183.63. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 56.43 points, or 0.65%, to 8,791.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

