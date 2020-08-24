US Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq open at new highs on COVID-19 treatment hopes

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened at record levels on Monday after the U.S. health regulator approved the emergency use of blood plasma in COVID-19 patients and on report the Trump administration may fast-track a vaccine candidate.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.93 points, or 0.62%, at 3,418.09. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 137.45 points, or 1.22%, to 11,449.25 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 147.25 points, or 0.53%, at the open to 28,077.58.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

