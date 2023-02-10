S&P 500, Nasdaq Log Worst Week in Months

Without much to go on, the major benchmarks oscillated between gains and losses Friday. The S&P 500 closed with a fractional win, but hindered its two consecutive weeks of gains to log its worst since December. The Dow logged a triple-digit win, while the Nasdaq finished in the red, and both indexes also closed the week lower, with the latter also marking its worst week since Dec. 16.

Oil Futures Notch Nearly 9% Weekly Rise

Oil futures recorded an 8.6% weekly win, with support coming as Russia's plans to cut oil output amid Western nations' price caps on the country's crude products. For the session, March-dated crude rose $1.66 cents, or 2.1%, to settle at $79.72 per barrel.

Gold prices, meanwhile, turned in a second-straight week of losses, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields. April-dated gold shed $4.00, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,874.50 per ounce today, and 0.1% for the week.

