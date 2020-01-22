S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on IBM, chip power

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday as a strong forecast from IBM added to optimism over corporate earnings, while investors assessed risks from a virus outbreak in China. Technology stocks rose 0.9%.
