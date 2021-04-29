US Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs at open on earnings boost

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened at record highs on Thursday, helped by a rally in tech stocks, while investors parsed a barrage of quarterly reports and the latest batch of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 35.3 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33855.64. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 23.0 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 4206.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 153.5 points, or 1.09%, to 14204.515 at the opening bell.

