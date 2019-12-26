US Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new record highs on trade deal hopes

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark index on course for its best year since 2013, on optimism over an imminent U.S.-China trade deal.

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark index on course for its best year since 2013, on optimism over an imminent U.S.-China trade deal.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.82 points, or 0.12%, at 3,227.20, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 17.33 points, or 0.19%, to 8,970.21 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 24.01 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 28,539.46.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular