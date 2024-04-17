S&P 500, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked their fourth consecutive daily drops, the latter losing triple digits amid Big Tech's slump, securing their longest losing streaks since January. The Dow also finished the day in the red, after a volatile afternoon that saw it pare a triple-digit loss to briefly break into the black. This marks the blue-chip index's seventh loss in the last eight days, as yesterday's bounce appears to have been short-lived.

2 reasonably priced stocks making large moves today .

Severe storms cut into Travelers Companies' profits .

. Plus, agold marketindicator; behind URBN's downgrade; and LLY's latest news.

Oil Marks 3rd-Straight Loss

Oil prices fell for the third consecutive session, hitting three-week lows, amid a fourth-straight weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.1%, to settle at $82.69 a barrel.

Gold prices fell today, though remaining near last week's record levels. June-dated gold futures settled 0.8% lower at $2,388.40 per ounce.

