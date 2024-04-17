News & Insights

Markets
SPX

S&P 500, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks

April 17, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked their fourth consecutive daily drops, the latter losing triple digits amid Big Tech's slump, securing their longest losing streaks since January. The Dow also finished the day in the red, after a volatile afternoon that saw it pare a triple-digit loss to briefly break into the black. This marks the blue-chip index's seventh loss in the last eight days, as yesterday's bounce appears to have been short-lived. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

indexesapr17

nyseapr17

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Coinciding with President Joe Biden's speech to the United Steelworkers union, his administration announced that Biden has called for tripling tariffs on Chinese steel(MarketWatch)
  2. According to European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, Europe's economy is showing signs of recovery(Bloomberg) 
  3. What happens when gold and stocks trade in the same direction
  4. Slow foot traffic dings Urban Outfitters stock. 
  5. Eli Lilly stock pops on drug efficacy for sleep apnea. 

earningsapr17

uvolapr17

Oil Marks 3rd-Straight Loss

Oil prices fell for the third consecutive session, hitting three-week lows, amid a fourth-straight weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.1%, to settle at $82.69 a barrel. 

Gold prices fell today, though remaining near last week's record levels. June-dated gold futures settled 0.8% lower at $2,388.40 per ounce. 

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.