S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher with Netflix

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly higher and the Nasdaq eked out a record high close on Thursday, helped by a jump in Netflix, while news about the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China and mixed earnings results kept a lid on the market.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 26.45 points, or 0.09%, to 29,159.82, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.74 points, or 0.11%, to 3,325.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 18.71 points, or 0.2%, to 9,402.48.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

