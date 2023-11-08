S&P 500, Nasdaq Eke Out Another Win

Wall Street finished mixed Wednesday, after a deluge of positive corporate earnings reports rolled in. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to extend their longest win streaks in roughly two years, while the Dow snapped its seven-day run with a modest loss. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its eighth consecutive loss -- its worst losing streak since October 2015.
- Breaking down today's EV sector buzz.
- Sports gambling stock for call traders.
- Plus, what day of the week is best to buy stocks? a retail trader update; and RBLX's pop.
5 Things to Know Today
- The Cleveland Federal Reserve is looking for a new leader, as current President Loretta Mester prepares to retire in mid 2024. (CNBC)
- Amazon.com (AMZN) is now offering its healthcare business One Medical to Prime members for $9 a month. (MarketWatch)
- Are Mondays the new Friday on Wall Street?
- Retail trading activity is slowing down.
- Behind Roblox stock's surge higher.
Oil Futures Tumble Amid Higher Inventories
Oil futures fell Wednesday, settling at their lowest mark since mid July after the American Petroleum Institute reported a massive increase in crude inventories for the week ended Nov. 3. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.04, or 2.6%, to close at $75.33 a barrel.
Gold prices also moved lower, with December-dated gold losing $15.70 to close at $1,957.80 an ounce for the day.
