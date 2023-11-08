News & Insights

S&P 500, Nasdaq Eke Out Another Win

November 08, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street finished mixed Wednesday, after a deluge of positive corporate earnings reports rolled in. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to extend their longest win streaks in roughly two years, while the Dow snapped its seven-day run with a modest loss. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its eighth consecutive loss -- its worst losing streak since October 2015. 

  • Breaking down today's EV sector buzz.
  • Sports gambling stock for call traders.
  • Plus, what day of the week is best to buy stocks? a retail trader update; and RBLX's pop.
 

5 Things to Know Today

  1. The Cleveland Federal Reserve is looking for a new leader, as current President Loretta Mester prepares to retire in mid 2024. (CNBC)
  2. Amazon.com (AMZN) is now offering its healthcare business One Medical to Prime members for $9 a month. (MarketWatch)
  3. Are Mondays the new Friday on Wall Street?
  4. Retail trading activity is slowing down.
  5. Behind Roblox stock's surge higher.

Oil Futures Tumble Amid Higher Inventories 

Oil futures fell Wednesday, settling at their lowest mark since mid July after the American Petroleum Institute reported a massive increase in crude inventories for the week ended Nov. 3. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.04, or 2.6%, to close at $75.33 a barrel.

Gold prices also moved lower, with December-dated gold losing $15.70 to close at $1,957.80 an ounce for the day.

