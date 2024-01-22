S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Strike All-Time Highs Ahead Of Key Earnings This Week: What's Driving Markets Monday?

Following a record-breaking week for the S&P 500, U.S. stocks continue to be on the rise as investors eagerly await this week’s key earnings reports with optimism.

On Monday, the S&P 500 reached 4,850 points, the Nasdaq 100 climbed to 17,365 and the Dow Jones briefly touched a record-breaking 38,000 points, with all major U.S. averages simultaneously trading at all-time peaks.

Small caps, as tracked by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1.7%, outperforming major indices.

The dollar held steady, while Treasury yields slightly eased, providing relief to the bond market. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.6%.

Gold edged down 0.3%, while oil soared by over 2%, on track to close at the highest level since late December.

Bitcoin tumbled by over 2%, eyeing the lowest level since early December.

Monday’s Performance In US Major Indices, ETFs

Index Price % Russell 2000 1,973.68 1.6% Dow Jones 37,986.40 0.3% S&P 500 4,854.84 0.3% Nasdaq 100 17,362.66 0.3%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.3% to $483.78, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.3% to $378.86 and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was trading 0.3% higher to $422.35, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Sector-wise, the Industrials Select Sector Fund (NYSE:XLI) slightly outperformed, up 0.7%. The Utilities Select Sector Fund (NYSE:XLU) continued to lag behind, down 0.7%.

Monday’s Stock Movers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) fell 3.8%, after Northland Capital Market downgraded AMD from Outperform to Market Perform. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 1.5%, after a Morgan Stanley’s note revealed a “stalling” global electric vehicle outlook in 2024. Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) tumbled by 22% following the announcement that the agribusiness giant had placed its chief financial officer on administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation into accounting practices within its nutrition segment. Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw a significant drop of more than 10% in its stock price following the company’s disclosure that the Phase 3 Trial of Trodelvy in lung cancer did not achieve its primary objective. Western Digital Corp. (NYSE:WDC) rose by more than 5%, marking the top performance in the S&P 500, after the company announced plans to separate its hard disk drive and flash businesses by the second half of this year. This move, as indicated in a report by Morgan Stanley on Monday, is expected to unlock significant value for the company. US Mega-Cap Stocks Reporting This Week

Date Announced Timeframe Name 2024-01-23 Before Market Open General Electric (NYSE:GE) 2024-01-23 Before Market Open Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 2024-01-23 Before Market Open Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) 2024-01-23 Before Market Open Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 2024-01-23 Before Market Open Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) 2024-01-23 Before Market Open Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) 2024-01-23 After Market Close Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) 2024-01-23 After Market Close Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) 2024-01-23 After Market Close Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) 2024-01-24 Before Market Open SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) 2024-01-24 Before Market Open ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) 2024-01-24 Before Market Open Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) 2024-01-24 Before Market Open AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) 2024-01-24 Before Market Open Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) 2024-01-24 Before Market Open Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) 2024-01-24 After Market Close Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) 2024-01-24 After Market Close Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) 2024-01-24 After Market Close IBM (NYSE:IBM) 2024-01-24 After Market Close ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) 2024-01-25 Before Market Open Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 2024-01-25 Before Market Open NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) 2024-01-25 Before Market Open Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) 2024-01-25 After Market Close Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) 2024-01-25 After Market Close T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) 2024-01-25 After Market Close Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) 2024-01-26 Before Market Open American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Read now: Nvidia, AMD To Triumph Over Q4 Market Weakness With Cutting-Edge AI, Says Analyst: What To Expect From The Chipmakers

Photo via Shutterstock.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.