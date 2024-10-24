S&P 500, Nasdaq Bounce Back; Dow Slips Yet Again

The S&P 500 snapped back from a three-day losing streak on Thursday, and the Nasdaq scored a triple-digit pop after Tesla (TSLA) beat quarterly expectations. The Dow, meanwhile, lost 140 points, extending its losing run to four days after IBM (IBM) shed more than 6% after a revenue miss. Elsewhere, Treasury yields began to ease, with the 10-year note pulling back from three-month highs as investors continued to ponder the path of interest rate cuts.

Breaking down Tesla's third-quarter earnings report.

report. Why Redfin stock could bounce over the next month.

could bounce over the next month. Plus, VZ's bear note; a Boeing update; and 2 big biotech movers.

5 Things to Know Today

This is why mortgage rates are now back up to almost 7%. (MarketWatch) Yum Brands (YUM) is pulling onions from Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut after an E. coli outbreak across McDonald's (MCD) locations. (CNBC) This analyst is avoiding Verizon Communications stock. Boeing stock suffers amid potential strike continuation. These two biotech stocks made big moves today.

Geopolitical Tensions Bolster Gold Prices

After toeing the breakeven line for most of the session, oil futures closed Thursday lower. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 58 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $70.19 per barrel.

Gold prices benefited from geopolitical tensions, but palladium -- a rare metal that is mostly used in catalytic converters -- was the talk of the town as the U.S. and several allies considered sanctions on Russian metals. Gold for December delivery tacked on 0.7% to trade at $2,749.10 at last check.

