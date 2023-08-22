S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 News: AI Optimism Propels Nvidia; Wall Street Awaits Powell’s Forecast.

FXEmpire.com -

Nasdaq buoyed by Nvidia’s impending earnings report.

Wall Street watches Jackson Hole for U.S. rate direction clues.

Debate: Can tech stocks thrive in high-rate environments?

Wall Street Looks Up as Nvidia Boosts Tech Stocks

Wall Street gears up for a positive open, propelled by growing optimism around Nvidia’s imminent earnings report and a retreat in longer-dated government bond yields. Nvidia’s stock, approaching its all-time high, has risen by 1.9% in pre-market trading, following a 9% boost from Monday. This uptick in tech stocks, especially with Nvidia leading the charge due to its role as an AI industry bellwether, has invigorated market sentiment. Beyond the tech sector, Tesla also made notable gains, advancing by 4.0%.

Economic Climate & Central Bank Watch

Recent bond sell-offs, driven by the robustness of the U.S. economy, have tempered expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its monetary policies in the near future. Investors remain on high alert for hints on future U.S. interest rate movements, with the forthcoming Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers poised to offer clarity. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s forthcoming speech is especially anticipated, with traders pricing in an 86.5% chance of interest rate stability next month.

Equity Movements & Financial Indicators

Interestingly, despite the 10-year Treasury yield soaring to levels unseen since November 2007, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 managed to carve gains. This development is unusual, given tech stocks’ historical adversity to high-rate scenarios. However, the Wall Street consensus remains divided, with some analysts apprehensive about the sustainability of this bullish momentum. Rising yields, they argue, could strain debt refinancing and potentially deter growth in tech stocks with elevated PE multiples.

Retail Giants & Market Performance

In the retail sector, Lowe’s and Macy’s unveiled their quarterly earnings. While Lowe’s observed a 2.5% premarket gain after confirming its annual guidance, Macy’s faced an approximately 8% decline due to a more cautious yearly outlook. Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a 23% drop in profits and slashed its earnings guidance for the year after it saw an uptick in retail theft and slow sales in its outdoor category, the company announced Tuesday. As the week progresses, investors remain focused on Nvidia’s Wednesday earnings, viewing it as a key indicator of the AI industry’s health and overall market sentiment.

Short-term Outlook: Tech in Spotlight with AI-Driven Optimism

The upcoming days are pivotal for Wall Street, as traders await key insights from the Jackson Hole symposium and Jerome Powell’s statements on inflation. Concurrently, Nvidia’s earnings will serve as a crucial barometer for tech sector health. Despite uncertainties, recent tech stock performances hint at a potential alignment between the equity market and rising rates, painting a cautiously optimistic short-term forecast.

