S&P 500 muted as virus cases rise, jobless claims weigh

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

June 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was little changed on Thursday as coronavirus infections picked up again in parts of the United States and data showed an elevated level of weekly jobless claims, lending weight to predictions of a prolonged economic recovery.

Several U.S. states including Texas, Florida and Oklahoma reported a surge in new infections. However, President Donald Trump said late on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again.

The Labor Department's report showed weekly jobless claims declining for the eleventh straight week, but the pace of declines has slowed as tepid demand and fractured supply chains have sparked a second wave of layoffs.

A resurgence in coronavirus infections has kept the S&P 500 .SPX and Dow .DJI indexes in a narrow range since last week, with the S&P 500 .SPX now 8% below its February all-time high after coming within 5% of that level last week.

"The market has fully priced in a majority of the gains coming out of this recovery phase and it's not really going to go much higher until we get better data down the road," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist at Delos Capital Advisors, in Dallas, Texas.

At 1:09 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 64.75 points, or 0.25%, at 26,054.86 and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.35 points, or 0.04%, at 3,112.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 16.91 points, or 0.17%, at 9,927.44.

Technology .SPLRCT was the biggest boost to the benchmark index. Real estate .SPLRCR and utilities .SPLRCU posted the steepest percentage declines.

Biogen Inc BIIB.O dropped 6.4% after a U.S. district court ruled in favor of generic drugmaker Mylan NV MYL.O in a patent dispute over drugmaker's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. Mylan NV MYL.O rose 2%.

Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N jumped 13.4% after signing a podcast deal with AT&T Inc's T.N Warner Bros and DC entertainment featuring popular DC comics characters.

Carnival Corp CCL.N slipped 1.7% after reporting a quarterly net loss of $4.4 billion and warning of a loss for the rest of the year as the pandemic brought its cruise business to an effective standstill.

Kroger Co KR.N declined 5.5% as it stopped short of raising its annual forecasts, saying a coronavirus-driven surge in demand for essential goods was fading as American households reconsider what they have on their shelves.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.41-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 69 new highs and three new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.