ZION

S&P 500 Movers: ZION, FCX

June 13, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold registers a 4.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Zions Bancorporation, trading down 3.6%. Zions Bancorporation is lower by about 40.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lockheed Martin, trading down 2.9%, and Steel Dynamics, trading up 4.4% on the day.

