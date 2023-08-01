In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Arista Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.1%. Year to date, Arista Networks registers a 47.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Zebra Technologies, trading down 18.7%. Zebra Technologies is lower by about 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 13.4%, and Leidos Holdings, trading up 7.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ZBRA, ANET

