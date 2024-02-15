In early trading on Thursday, shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.2%. Year to date, Zebra Technologies registers a 5.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), trading down 18.8%. West Pharmaceutical Services is lower by about 5.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rollins (ROL), trading down 5.7%, and CBRE Group (CBRE), trading up 9.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WST, ZBRA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.